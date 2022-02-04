 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle played killer 'Sleeping Beauty' in unearthed crime drama: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Meghan Markle played killer Sleeping Beauty in unearthed crime drama: Watch
Meghan Markle played killer 'Sleeping Beauty' in unearthed crime drama: Watch

Meghan Markle's resurfaced video from her acting days is going viral on the internet, featuring the Duchess of Sussex as a murderous princess.

Markle plays Sleeping Beauty in The Castle, featuring in a special episode of the ABC crime drama.

The show, which was shot almost 10 years before Markle became an actual princess, was one of her first projects in Hollywood prior to the hit tv series Suits.

The 41-year-old stars as Charlotte Boyd in episode 4 of the series.

"Just watched Meghan Markle in an old episode of Castle - she played such a good part," one fan commented.

"Just felt a bit strange watching her act and thinking of her life now, "compared another.

Another fan added: "I am watching an old episode of Castle where Meghan Markle is playing a victim who was being blackmailed. She looks so different."

"It was Meghan Markle! Not only that, it was ironically a fairytale themed episode, and in her first scene she was dressed as a princess," quips one admirer.

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd gets spotted with ex Bella Hadid’s former friend Simi Khadra

The Weeknd gets spotted with ex Bella Hadid’s former friend Simi Khadra
Engin Altan’s Netflix film ‘Babamın Kemanı’ tops list of most watched films

Engin Altan’s Netflix film ‘Babamın Kemanı’ tops list of most watched films
Prince Harry highlights perks of 'me time' after quitting royal duties

Prince Harry highlights perks of 'me time' after quitting royal duties
Prince Charles kingship would only drop royal popularity, predicts expert

Prince Charles kingship would only drop royal popularity, predicts expert
Dakota Johnson in talks to enter Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson in talks to enter Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Madame Web'
Spanish fashion legend Antonio Miro dies aged 74

Spanish fashion legend Antonio Miro dies aged 74
Jennifer Lopez takes a subtle dig at Hoda Kotb for asking Ben Affleck questions

Jennifer Lopez takes a subtle dig at Hoda Kotb for asking Ben Affleck questions
Kate Middleton flaunts her rugby skills after replacing Prince Harry as patron

Kate Middleton flaunts her rugby skills after replacing Prince Harry as patron
Nicki Minaj spills what she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy

Nicki Minaj spills what she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy
Spotify chief Daniel Ek defends Joe Rogan deal

Spotify chief Daniel Ek defends Joe Rogan deal
'Spice Girls' split up again, reunion and movie cancelled due to COVID-19

'Spice Girls' split up again, reunion and movie cancelled due to COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian absolutely 'not dating' Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey

Khloe Kardashian absolutely 'not dating' Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey

Latest

view all