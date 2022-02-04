 
Friday Feb 04 2022
Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Prince William and Prince Charles are said to have played a major role behind the decision of Prince Andrew being stripped of his royal and military patronages.

For the unversed, the Duke of York is currently battling a sexual abuse case against Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and was sexually mistreated by the prince.

With such explosive claims, the palace deemed it fit to distance itself by confirming that he would no longer uses the HRH style at an official capacity and that he would defend himself as a “private” citizen.

This move is said to be executed from the “same model” that was previously used with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family.

A Buckingham Palace source told the Daily Mail: "They have taken this decision to insulate the institution from being hit by all the shrapnel that is flying around.

"It follows the same model as the Sussex separation. The removal of titles and patronages means the institution can now legitimately say it is not involved.

"It was a ruthless and swift decision which would have been recommended by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge and sanctioned by the Queen."

