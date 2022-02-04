 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s photographer has stepped forward with adorable insights into the relationship the singer shares with the father-to-be A$AP Rocky.

He got candid about it all in a new interview with HollywoodLife following the photoshoot he held with the couple, for their pregnancy announcement.

He started off by giving hints about A A$AP Rocky’s behaviour and mannerisms and admitted, “I mean, the vibe I was getting was just amazing. The love is very evident, and that’s what you like to see.”

The photographer also admitted that he was only able to see into their emotions because he stays humble and honest with Rihanna.

He also added, “I don’t take anything for granted. I am extremely humble. I would rather have a conversation than get a photo.”

The biggest compliment I’ve gotten [in my career] is that I always make my subjects feel comfortable and safe in front of my lens.”

In his eyes, the photographs came out perfectly because “She is a very good judge of character,” and “She was so cool and casual. It didn’t phase her one bit. That’s what I really love about her. She’s the realest.”

More From Entertainment:

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source
Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine
Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup

Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup
Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film

Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group

Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles
Lil Nas X’s social media absence since COVID scare leaves fans worried

Lil Nas X’s social media absence since COVID scare leaves fans worried
Nick Cannon extends apology for ‘misspeaking’ while announcing 8th baby

Nick Cannon extends apology for ‘misspeaking’ while announcing 8th baby

Latest

view all