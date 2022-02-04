 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez advises fans on the best why to stop intrusive thoughts

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Selena Gomez advises fans on the best why to stop intrusive thoughts
Selena Gomez advises fans on the best why to stop intrusive thoughts

Selena Gomez recently offered some of her fans advice on helping to stop intrusive thoughts from entering her psyche.

The star started off by telling Glamour UK her coveted advice for mental health management.

“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” she started off by addressing fans.

“I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favourite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders’. And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

For anyone unversed, Gomez is no stranger to emotional downturns, for she faced many struggles that can be attributed to her early rise to fame, as well as her former relationship with Justin Bieber.

She has spoken out about it all in many instances throughout the course of her career but ended up finding herself through lots of inner work and self-healing.  

