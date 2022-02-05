 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Kanye West rarely meets children amid ongoing parenting drama with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, who has been making headlines with ongoing attack battle with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian around their children, has been reported to rarely take out time for kids.

According to Page Six, an insider revealed that the Flashing Lights song-maker, who now goes as Ye, ‘hardly’ meets his children. 

“Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to parent and actually start being one. He hardly sees his children and is incredibly inconsistent,” it revealed.

The Donda rapper recently called out the SKIMS founder for allowing their daughter to make TikTok videos. “Since This is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?," he wrote in Instagram.

Responding to the 44-year-old rapper’s attacks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a detailed statement on her IG Story.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” her statement read on Friday. 

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," she expressed.

