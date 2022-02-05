 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch
BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch

BTS member Jeon Jungkook is making fans’ weekend special as he recently dropped his surprise dance cover to show off his killer moves.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 4, the Euphoria hit-maker uploaded his video of grooving to Teyana Taylor’s song Bare With Me.

The 24-year-old K-pop idol, dressed up in black and white casual outfit, covered a Street Dance Girls Fighter’s dancer Jo Nain’s latest choreography.

As the much-loved singer flaunted his stunning dancing skills, his band mate, J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, couldn’t hold back from reacting to the post.

 The Chicken Noodle Soup song-maker commented, “COOL” while adding a fire and applause emoji.

BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch

The youngest member of the septet previously gave fans a glimpse of his amazing boxing skills on the Facebook-owned platform as he trained with his coach, Tommy.


More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens
Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas
Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubilee speech

Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubilee speech

Kanye West rarely meets children amid ongoing parenting drama with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West rarely meets children amid ongoing parenting drama with Kim Kardashian
Queen wrote heart-shattering letter to father as he died in sleep in 1952

Queen wrote heart-shattering letter to father as he died in sleep in 1952
Jennifer Lopez 'wanted to make music' since she was 5: 'That was my dream'

Jennifer Lopez 'wanted to make music' since she was 5: 'That was my dream'
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian 'kidnapped' Chicago in front of whole America

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian 'kidnapped' Chicago in front of whole America
Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama

Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama
BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery

BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates
Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce

Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce

Latest

view all