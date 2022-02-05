BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch

BTS member Jeon Jungkook is making fans’ weekend special as he recently dropped his surprise dance cover to show off his killer moves.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 4, the Euphoria hit-maker uploaded his video of grooving to Teyana Taylor’s song Bare With Me.

The 24-year-old K-pop idol, dressed up in black and white casual outfit, covered a Street Dance Girls Fighter’s dancer Jo Nain’s latest choreography.

As the much-loved singer flaunted his stunning dancing skills, his band mate, J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, couldn’t hold back from reacting to the post.



The Chicken Noodle Soup song-maker commented, “COOL” while adding a fire and applause emoji.

The youngest member of the septet previously gave fans a glimpse of his amazing boxing skills on the Facebook-owned platform as he trained with his coach, Tommy.



