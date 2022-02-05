Katie Price's racy photos leak online

Katie Price's some of steamy snaps, which she shared to her newly joined site, have reportedly leaked online and are being shared on social media for free.

The glamour model, who has recently joined OnlyFans site, is charging £11-a-month for access to pictures of her, as well as accepting additional fees for further content.

The 43-year-old, who has gone back to her glamour model roots by joining the website, vowed to 'empower herself' on the pay per view adults-only site.

So far Katie's uploads have received mixed reviews with some fans slamming her for promoting indecent content while videos of her feet are said to have proved a big hit among subscribers.

Katie has played up to her new audience by asking fans what colour nail polish they'd like her to wear next.

Her OnlyFans have reportedly been linked online and shared by customers who have not paid to view them. Despite discovering some of her images have leaked the star is reportedly overwhelmed by the response.

Katie Price has reportedly wants to earn a fortune by sharing intimate photos via the website.