 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday
Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday

American television talk show host Andy Cohen was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, in Los Angeles.

The TV personality, 53, was honored with speeches from his friends including John Mayer and Housewives actresses, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais.

“Our ‘mazel of the day’ goes to you, Andy Cohen,” Rinna, 58, said, in her speech for Watch What Happens Live host. “To all the amazing things you’ve accomplished and all the amazing things you will accomplish in the future,” she added.

Mayer, 44, also delivered a moving speech to his ‘dear friend,’ which was filled with heartfelt tributes and funny Housewives references.

Cohen’s three-year-old son, Benjamin grabbed massive attention during the ceremony. The father-son duo won hearts while posing for pictures together after the unveiling the star.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments

Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments
Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne

Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse
Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson
Katie Price's racy photos leak online

Katie Price's racy photos leak online
Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens
Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas
Queen shows she keeps Prince Harry very close to her heart

Queen shows she keeps Prince Harry very close to her heart
BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch

BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch
Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubilee speech

Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubilee speech

Latest

view all