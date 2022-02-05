Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: 'We were just friends'

Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox has denied reports that she dated Drake, insisting that ‘nothing really happened’ between the pair of them.

Responding to rumours that she had a relationship with Kanye's one-time rival Drake, Julia said: ‘Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn’t say that we were dating."

The Uncut Gems actress also revealed that Kanye and Drake have put their differences behind them, saying on her Forbidden Fruits podcast: ‘I feel like they’ve squashed their issues.



‘Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye on the phone, I told him immediately, I think on the first day before it went any further, because I’m just an honest person, I guess.’



She agreed the rumours about her and Drake, 35, were ‘old news,’ adding: ‘This was fully 2020, like two years ago.’

Julia Fox is now enjoying a whirlwind romance with Donda rapper Kanye West after meeting him on New Year’s Eve and saying there was an ‘instant connection’.