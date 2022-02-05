 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: 'We were just friends'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: We were just friends

Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox has denied reports that she dated Drake, insisting that ‘nothing really happened’ between the pair of them.

Responding to rumours that she had a relationship with Kanye's one-time rival Drake, Julia said: ‘Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn’t say that we were dating."

The Uncut Gems actress also revealed that Kanye and Drake have put their differences behind them, saying on her Forbidden Fruits podcast: ‘I feel like they’ve squashed their issues.

‘Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye on the phone, I told him immediately, I think on the first day before it went any further, because I’m just an honest person, I guess.’

She agreed the rumours about her and Drake, 35, were ‘old news,’ adding: ‘This was fully 2020, like two years ago.’

Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: We were just friends

Julia Fox is now enjoying a whirlwind romance with Donda rapper Kanye West after meeting him on New Year’s Eve and saying there was an ‘instant connection’.

More From Entertainment:

Queen cuts cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee, holds reception for volunteers

Queen cuts cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee, holds reception for volunteers
Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday

Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday
Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments

Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments
Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne

Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse
Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson
Katie Price's racy photos leak online

Katie Price's racy photos leak online
Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens
Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas
Queen shows she keeps Prince Harry very close to her heart

Queen shows she keeps Prince Harry very close to her heart

Latest

view all