Sunday Feb 06 2022
Gigi Hadid explains why she turns down magazine covers: ‘Let them win’

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

American model Gigi Hadid recently sat down for a chat and revealed the real reason she chooses not to accept any modeling opportunities for magazine covers.

Hadid expressed her intentions during one of her interviews with InStyle magazine.

She began it all by admitting, "It's getting to this point in my career where I don't only have to take the jobs where I'm just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, 'What have I not done?'"

"There are magazines I say no to because I'd rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don't need to do the same cover again if someone else's career could skyrocket because of it."

Before concluding she also explained, "In the beginning of your career, you don't have the opportunity to do that."

