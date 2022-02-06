 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
‘And Just Like That’ star Sara Ramirez opens up about polarizing Che Diaz role

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Sara Ramirez is aware of the hate towards her character Che Diaz in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That
Sara Ramirez is well aware of the backlash towards her character Che Diaz on the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, and in a recent interview opened up what they think of it.

The 46-year-old actor who identifies as non-binary, told The New York Times, “I’m very aware of the hate that exists online. I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. And that’s way more important to me because I’m a real human being.”

They went on, “I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves.”

Ramirez also explained that ultimately, they were not in control of the writing on the show.

“In real life, there are a lot of different human beings who show up to the table, speaking truth to power in myriad ways. And they all land differently with different people. And Che Diaz has their own audience that they speak to who really get a kick out of what they’re doing.”

Ramirez’s character Che Diaz is a non-binary comedian who hits up a romance with Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes in And Just Like That. 

