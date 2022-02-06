 
Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid a rich tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

In his message on Twitter, Boris Johnson tweeted, “Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to coming together as a country to celebrate her historic reign in the summer.”

Earlier, he praised the Queen´s "inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication".

Today marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the throne, following the death of her father, King George VI.

She was proclaimed Queen throughout the UK and Commonwealth in the early hours of 6 February 1952.

Four days of festivities are planned for early June, coinciding with the anniversary of her 1953 coronation, including a military parade and music concert, street parties, a nationwide "Big Jubilee Lunch" and a "Platinum Pudding Competition".

