Where is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has been out of news for last few weeks while Prince Harry is attracting massive media attention with his recent moves.

Fans are speculating the Duke has taken everything in his hands regarding his relationship with royal family and other ongoing matters.

Harry has recently demanded police protection to return to his homeland and reportedly 'reached out to his father' to have 'friendly video calls', but Meghan was nowhere with him to support his moves.

The Duke even faced outrage over his threat of legal action against the Queen's government as he's seeking a judicial review of the decision to strip him of his UK police protection team.

The Duke also sparked furry as he shared his thoughts on mental health during a chat with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and tennis player Serena Williams this week as part of the Inner Work Day event.

He said: “I, similar to you Alexi, experienced burnout and throughout that burnout literally getting to the very end of everything I had.”

During chat, Harry added that he wants to see bosses give employees time to build their "mental fitness".

Meghan's hubby received flak from some Twitter users, who claimed Harry is in a privileged position.

Harry and Meghan's deals with the streaming giants were also questioned last week, but the Duchess seemingly kept herself away from all the developments.

There's even no words in media from the Duke and Duchess on the Queen's big day. They also did not wish Kate Middleton publicly on her birthday.

The Sussexes' critics have begun to speculate about their relationship as some think they are not on the same page as Harry is planning to travel to the UK with his family for the Duke of Edinburgh 's memorial service and the Queen's Jubilee over the summer, while Meghan has no such desire as she's busy in up bringing of their kids.

There are also speculations that she's preparing for something big and would return to media with a bang. Whatever, people are curious to know where Meghan is and why she's avoiding media.