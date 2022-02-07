Georgina Rodriguez gushes over Cristiano Ronaldo, surprises him with special gift

 
Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 37th birthday with partner Georgina Rodriguez and three youngest children on Sunday.

Cristiano was presented an eight-seater vehicle for his birthday as he counts down the weeks before his youngest child is born.

Spanish model took to Instagram on Sunday to shower love on her life partner as she celebrated his birthday in style.

She wrote in a romantic message alongside the video, set to the Sade hit song ‘By Your Side’: “Happy 37 years love of my life. We love you to infinity. Best father and best companion in life that God has given us. A fighter and worthy of everything good that happens to you. You are perfection and our inspiration.” 

In the video, Cristiano is seen opening the door of their Cheshire home to receive the incredible gift as partner Georgina Rodriguez watching on.

The couple's youngest three children were also seen enjoying the vehicle’s impressive sound system.

In addition to the lavish present, the football star blew out candles on a birthday cake made by his girlfriend.

Spanish beauty Georgina, 28, is due to give birth to twins in April this year. The couple already share a four-year-old daughter called Alana and Cristiano is dad to three children, four-year-old Eva and Mateo and Cristianinho, 11.

