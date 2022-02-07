 
Monday Feb 07 2022
Billie Eilish pauses Atlanta concert to get an inhaler for a fan: Watch

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Billie Eilish paused her Atlanta concert on Saturday to check in on a fan who was experiencing breathing problem.

A video is making rounds on internet from the Bad Guy hit-maker’s February 5 show of her Happier Than Ever World Tour

The footage shows the Grammy-winning singer stopping her performance at the State Farm Arena to help a concertgoer who needed medical attention.

Eilish asked the young woman if she needed an inhaler before directing the medical staff to help her out. 

She also asked the audience to step back a little and give her a space to breathe.

"It's OK ... give her some time. Don't crowd,” she can be heard saying in the viral clip. “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” added the 20-year-old singer.


