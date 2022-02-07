 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo gets rid of manager who made her superstar ahead of tour

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her manager, Kristen Smith, just months before starting her world tour
Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her manager, Kristen Smith, just months before starting her world tour

Teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo has made a big change in her entourage and dropped her manager, Kristen Smith, just months before starting her world tour, reported The Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old Driver’s License hitmaker recently fired Smith, although the reason for the falling out is not yet known.

“Kristen helped make Olivia an international superstar,” a source close to the two said, hinting that ‘cracks’ had been forming between them for a while.

“It’s never a good time to switch up management but for it to happen so close to a tour is a particular headache. Olivia has been super-professional, though, and is focused on recording new music and her upcoming rehearsals,” the source added.

The same source also revealed that the singer is working on releasing a Deluxe Edition of her record-breaking debut album SOUR.

“The team at her label Interscope are making sure things stay on track,” the insider said, sharing that Rodrigo is eyeing a release before embarking on her world tour that stars on April 5.

“No exact date has been set for the release except that it will be before she hits the road. There will be a number of new tracks, including at least one collaboration,” revealed the insider. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı, husband Sinan Akçıl file for divorce again

‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı, husband Sinan Akçıl file for divorce again
Dakota Johnson seems to confirm role in Spider-Man spin-off 'Madame Webb'

Dakota Johnson seems to confirm role in Spider-Man spin-off 'Madame Webb'
Kylie Jenner welcomes second child: Kardashian-Jenner clan showers love

Kylie Jenner welcomes second child: Kardashian-Jenner clan showers love
Selena Gomez struggled with self-confidence since she was 10 years old

Selena Gomez struggled with self-confidence since she was 10 years old
Harry Jowsey spills the beans on flirty messages to Khloé Kardashian

Harry Jowsey spills the beans on flirty messages to Khloé Kardashian
Olivia Munn gushes over 'buttered biscuit' baby boy Malcolm in adorable new snap

Olivia Munn gushes over 'buttered biscuit' baby boy Malcolm in adorable new snap
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make a perfect couple amid their LA outing with daughter

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make a perfect couple amid their LA outing with daughter
Billie Eilish pauses Atlanta concert to get an inhaler for a fan: Watch

Billie Eilish pauses Atlanta concert to get an inhaler for a fan: Watch
‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident

‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident
BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'

BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'
White House honours British Queen Elizabeth II

White House honours British Queen Elizabeth II

Latest

view all