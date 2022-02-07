Olivia Rodrigo gets rid of manager who made her superstar ahead of tour

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her manager, Kristen Smith, just months before starting her world tour

Teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo has made a big change in her entourage and dropped her manager, Kristen Smith, just months before starting her world tour, reported The Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old Driver’s License hitmaker recently fired Smith, although the reason for the falling out is not yet known.

“Kristen helped make Olivia an international superstar,” a source close to the two said, hinting that ‘cracks’ had been forming between them for a while.

“It’s never a good time to switch up management but for it to happen so close to a tour is a particular headache. Olivia has been super-professional, though, and is focused on recording new music and her upcoming rehearsals,” the source added.

The same source also revealed that the singer is working on releasing a Deluxe Edition of her record-breaking debut album SOUR.

“The team at her label Interscope are making sure things stay on track,” the insider said, sharing that Rodrigo is eyeing a release before embarking on her world tour that stars on April 5.

“No exact date has been set for the release except that it will be before she hits the road. There will be a number of new tracks, including at least one collaboration,” revealed the insider.