Monday Feb 07 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez replaced in upcoming film following extortion case

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez has been replaced by Sonal Chauhan in Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Ghost
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly been replaced in Akkineni Nagarjuna’s highly-anticipated upcoming film Ghost after her involvement in an alleged extortion case, reported Pinkvilla.

Fernandez was roped in for the coveted role in the Nagarjuna starrer after actress Kajar Aggarwal walked out of the film on account of her expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu.

However, now it is being reported that Fernandez has been casted out in lieu of actress Sonal Chauhan due to her rumoured relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and a run in with law enforcement in connection to an INR 200 crore extortion case against him.

The film Ghost is set to be a South Indian action thriller with Mukesh G serving as cinematographer and Saurabh working as its music composer. 

