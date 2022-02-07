Kanye West documentary's new trailer out

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Kanye West three-part documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy', featuring behind-the-scenes footage going back two decades.

Jeen-Yuhs is directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike), who began following young rapper Kanye West in 1998, during his early days as an up-and-coming producer.

The documentary then tracks the rapper's explosive fame and even his unconventional shot at the US presidency.

The first part of the documentary streams February 16th. It's billed by Netflix as a "three week event", with the whole documentary split into three episodes and released each week. It'll also be in theaters next Thursday (February 10).

Titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix has added a huge project to their 2022 lineup as this three-part production is emerging as one of the headliners for the year and will continue to create hype in the months to follow.