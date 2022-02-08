 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew forcing scandal over Queen Elizabeth’s head: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Prince Andrew forcing scandal over Queen Elizabeth’s head: report
Prince Andrew forcing scandal over Queen Elizabeth’s head: report

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly facing a “grave situation” as her Prince Andrew scandal “hangs overhead” while she prepares for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Daily Mirror’s royal editor and biographer Rusell Myers brought this claim forward.

In his interview with host Zoe Forsey on the Pod Save The Queen podcast he discussed Prince Andrew’s incoming trial.

He started off by admitting, “The Royal Family will be absolutely devastated by this news because it is their absolute worst nightmare.”

“The very fact that we’ve just entered a Platinum Jubilee year, and the Royal Family have this hanging over them on top of Prince Andrew, it’s a very, very grave situation indeed.”

Other sources close to Vanity Fair note that in light of the scandal, Prince Andrew will be kept far from public view when the festivities do come closer.

Especially since “He knows that he cannot further tarnish the Queen’s reputation, and that is very much the view of the family.”

“The way they plan to deal with this is to remove Andrew from official royal life and public view. This has been the Queen’s decision, but it is supported by other senior family members.”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan blasts 'unbelievably stupid and privileged' Kirstie Allsopp

Piers Morgan blasts 'unbelievably stupid and privileged' Kirstie Allsopp
Prince Andrew earned himself unfortunate nickname over his 'boorish' behaviour: report

Prince Andrew earned himself unfortunate nickname over his 'boorish' behaviour: report
Royal historian reveals why Queen Elizabeth approved Camilla as Queen

Royal historian reveals why Queen Elizabeth approved Camilla as Queen

Prince Andrew would ‘rub people the wrong way’: report

Prince Andrew would ‘rub people the wrong way’: report
When Queen skipped Prince Charles' birthday to avoid Camilla

When Queen skipped Prince Charles' birthday to avoid Camilla
Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla ‘opened doors’ for Prince William, Harry: report

Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla ‘opened doors’ for Prince William, Harry: report
Kim Kardashian ‘done being nice’ after ex Kanye West’s latest outbursts

Kim Kardashian ‘done being nice’ after ex Kanye West’s latest outbursts
Queen decided to give Camilla her title in 2017?

Queen decided to give Camilla her title in 2017?
Princess Diana's hands 'were not clean' amid marriage to Prince Charles

Princess Diana's hands 'were not clean' amid marriage to Prince Charles

Prince Andrew ‘to accuse Virginia of trafficking girls’ in assault scandal

Prince Andrew ‘to accuse Virginia of trafficking girls’ in assault scandal
Queen's precious gift to Camilla: Searches for 'Koh-I-Noor' skyrocket amid new reports

Queen's precious gift to Camilla: Searches for 'Koh-I-Noor' skyrocket amid new reports
Prince Charles demands ‘environmental management agreement’ for space exploration

Prince Charles demands ‘environmental management agreement’ for space exploration

Latest

view all