Tuesday Feb 08 2022
Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Prince Charles made a special call to son Prince Harry to tell him about Camilla Parker's new role when he becomes King.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the Prince of Wales had informed both of his sons that it was Queen's wish to see Camilla become Queen consort when Charles makes King.

The Queen made the announcement on February 6, while she addressed members of the public on her 70th anniversary as the monarch.  The 95-year-old said that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla take on the title of Queen Consort.

The move was hailed as an “extraordinary” gesture by royal watchers.

This news has opposed years of conjecture that Camilla will make Princess Consort when Charles ascends the throne. 

Prince Harry was only 13-year-old when mother, Princess Diana, passed away. The Duke of Sussex during the days and throughout his adulthood has had a tough time adjusting to his mother's demise, which is why Camilla making Queen consort is set to have an impact on Harry.

When Harry left his position as senior royal with wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert suggested: "I think that he [Charles] was closer to Harry and that’s why it’s hit him quite hard with what’s happened with Harry."

