Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry has become a totally different man after marrying Meghan Markle and stepping back from his royal duties, says expert.



Angela Levin claims the Duke of Sussex is 'unrecognisable' after and very different from the man he once was. Speaking to GB News, Harry: Conversations with the Prince in 2018 author said:

She explained: ”I spent over a year with Prince Harry: he was charismatic, he was intuitive like his mother, brilliant with people who had been amazed physically or mentally, very funny.



“There was the occasional dark cloud that came over him, you could see that he had difficulties in his life but he was terrific, I really enjoyed every minute I spent with him.”

The author claims that now Harry has become bitter and vengeful.

“Now he is bitter, he is angry, he feels hard done by, which is astonishing for somebody who is living in a million-pound house with 16-toilet.

"And he feels he has got to have to revenge, that is the real world and that is what is so terrible

“He wants revenge on the Royal Family for how they have treated him and his mother.”

Levin in the end predicts that Harry is set to shoot the royal family front, back and centre with his upcoming interviews and biography.