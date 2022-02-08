 
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Meghan Markle's husband Thomas Markle Jr out his sister for being 'selfish'

The Duchess's brother, who is appearing on Australia's Celebrity Big Brother, says he is amazed how Meghan Markle got a Prince to marry her.

Thomas adds he has "no idea" how the Duchess of Sussex got a royal husband.

Speaking of Meghan's ex-husband Trevor Engelson, her brother confessed the 41-year-old 'walked all over' her loving partner.

He spoke on Meghan's previous marriage adding that she was "cold" to her ex-husband and believe Prince Harry is "next on the chopping board".

Mr Markle Jr claimed: "Trevor took care of her, she was adored by him, and she walked all over him and dumped him. That fast.

"After being married, she sent the ring back in the mail. Is that cold or what?" added Thomas.

"But, you know, Harry's next."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and later accused the 'institution' of mocking son Archie over his skin colour.

