 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Kate Middleton is ready to make her TV debut with a special episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories on BBC
Kate Middleton is ready to make her TV debut with a special episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories on BBC

You can soon have the privilege of having Kate Middleton read your child a bed time story as the royal gets ready to make her TV debut with a special episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories on BBC.

According to People, the Duchess of Cambridge will be appearing on an episode of the popular British children’s show which features special episodes with different celebrities reading bedtime stories to children.

Several celebs including Ed Sheeran, Ryan Reynolds, and Reese Witherspoon have all been a part of the hit BBC show.

40-year-old Middleton’s episode will reportedly air on Sunday, February 13, during Children’s Mental Health Week which starts on February 7.

The mother of Prince William’s three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Middleton will be reading out The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, a book by Jill Tomlinson.

Talking about Middleton’s involvement with the show, Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said, “I couldn't be prouder to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.”

“It's such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years' Children's Mental Health Week theme. I can't wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I'm sure our audience can't either.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report
Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo
Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report
Chris Hemsworth pulls off the 'most difficult stunt' on sets of ‘Extraction 2'

Chris Hemsworth pulls off the 'most difficult stunt' on sets of ‘Extraction 2'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler post BTS pics, video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ set

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler post BTS pics, video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ set

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott living separately after kids: 'Works best for them'

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott living separately after kids: 'Works best for them'

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West still 'refuses' to sign divorce deed

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West still 'refuses' to sign divorce deed
Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release

Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release
Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday
Zendaya gets her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London! See Photo

Zendaya gets her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London! See Photo
Pete Davidson makes romance with 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian official

Pete Davidson makes romance with 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian official
Kylie Jenner will drop son's name when 'she is ready', fans know what it is

Kylie Jenner will drop son's name when 'she is ready', fans know what it is

Latest

view all