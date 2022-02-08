Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

Prince Harry - The Duke of Sussex - has been snubbed in terms of royal "precedence" as Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward "come before him", according to a royal expert.



The Wessexes’ importance to the Royal Family has also been outlined by royal historian Marlene Koenig, who told Express.co.uk that in “precedence” they “come before” Harry.



Sophie and her husband Edward have been taking a more visible role within the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions in this year.

The 55-year-old wife of Prince Edward - the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is also winning hearts of the Britons with her people friendly activities.

In 2021, the Earl and Countess of Wessex carried out the fourth and fifth most engagements in the Royal Family respectively.



Edward carried out 204 engagements and Sophie did 194, compared to Prince William, who was slightly ahead with 235 official duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to the US for living a life of their choice.

Since Their exit from the Firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been giving more time to secure their bright future than spending time for public events.