 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal precedence

Prince Harry - The Duke of Sussex - has been snubbed in terms of royal "precedence" as Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward "come before him", according to a royal expert.

The Wessexes’ importance to the Royal Family has also been outlined by royal historian Marlene Koenig, who told Express.co.uk that in “precedence” they “come before” Harry.

Sophie and her husband Edward have been taking a more visible role within the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions in this year.

The 55-year-old wife of Prince Edward - the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is also winning hearts of the Britons with her people friendly activities.  

In 2021, the Earl and Countess of Wessex carried out the fourth and fifth most engagements in the Royal Family respectively.

Edward carried out 204 engagements and Sophie did 194, compared to Prince William, who was slightly ahead with 235 official duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to the US for living a life of their choice.

Since Their exit from the Firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been giving more time to secure their bright future than spending time for public events.

More From Entertainment:

Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes

Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes
Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies

Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies
Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen
Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king

Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king
Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen
Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards
Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer' lands Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer' lands Oscar nomination
Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate

Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate
Kirstie Allsopp hits back at Piers Morgan calls him

Kirstie Allsopp hits back at Piers Morgan calls him "repulsive bully" over his comments

Latest

view all