Meghan Markle’s desire to return to entertainment ‘never been stronger’

Royal experts have issued a warning about Meghan Markle’s growing desire for the entertainment industry and warn that her want has “never been stronger.”

An insider close to Heat World made this revelation during one of their candid chats.

The source started off by admitting, “Their ambition to make money has never been higher, nor has Meghan’s desire to return to the entertainment sphere with Harry by her side.”

“There was no way she would pull out of the Spotify deal – it’s worth too much. There’s not a week that passes when they’re not getting tapped up by businesses and individuals who are willing to essentially write blank cheques in return for endorsement.”

“They’re aware of the narrative that they’re trying to make a cheap buck at all costs, but they turn down a lot, and at this point, the criticism is just water off a duck’s back.”