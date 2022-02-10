 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Julia Fox likes watching partner-swapping films amid Kanye West romance
Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox is discussing her interest in adult films amid Kanye West romance.

Speaking to Alexander Cooper in a new podcast, the Uncut Gems star opened up about her experience making adult videos and how they shaped her choices in real life.

"I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping," she began before admitting that she has never had a chance to try them.

"I feel like I’ve always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships. I don’t want to be like that in the future.'

Speaking about beau Kanye West's ongoing feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Julia shared that his reaction is understandable.

"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human,' Fox said. 'I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters.'

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies

Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies
David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split
Jennifer Lopez admits hopes of Ben Affleck romance were 'unimaginable'

Jennifer Lopez admits hopes of Ben Affleck romance were 'unimaginable'
Kim Kardashian 'fought' against meme-creator 2021 Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian 'fought' against meme-creator 2021 Met Gala outfit

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend questioned by police

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend questioned by police

Princess Eugenie celebrates son August's first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrates son August's first birthday

Prince William arrives in Dubai on commercial airliner

Prince William arrives in Dubai on commercial airliner

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music
Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records
Jennifer Lopez has rom-com 'homecoming' with 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez has rom-com 'homecoming' with 'Marry Me'
Kanye West's new reunion plea to Kim Kardashian seems to be a slap in the face for Julia Fox

Kanye West's new reunion plea to Kim Kardashian seems to be a slap in the face for Julia Fox

Latest

view all