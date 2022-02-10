Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox is discussing her interest in adult films amid Kanye West romance.

Speaking to Alexander Cooper in a new podcast, the Uncut Gems star opened up about her experience making adult videos and how they shaped her choices in real life.

"I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping," she began before admitting that she has never had a chance to try them.

"I feel like I’ve always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships. I don’t want to be like that in the future.'



Speaking about beau Kanye West's ongoing feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Julia shared that his reaction is understandable.

"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human,' Fox said. 'I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters.'

