 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime
Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime

Jennifer Aniston has shared a video of her dogs on Instagram reels and it’s too cute to handle.

The Friends alum, often shares cute moments of her pooches has now once again treated her fans with an adorable video of herself getting in a workout session at her home while being interrupted by two of her dogs — Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

The 52-year-old Morning Show star started her 11-second Instagram Reel by trying to do twisting crunches while her furry friends can’t seem to get enough of her-got under her legs while playing tug of war with a stuffed animal.

The video ended with Jennifer giving up and mockingly collapsed on the loving dog as she lays down her weight.

Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most high profile dog lovers and she also has a white pit bull named Sophie in addition to Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

She previously had two other dogs — Dolly, a white German Shepherd, and Norman, a Welsh corgi — who sadly died in 2019 and 2011, respectively.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden
Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California
Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU

Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU
Caitlyn Jenner visits Kylie Jenner's son, says 'everybody is doing great'

Caitlyn Jenner visits Kylie Jenner's son, says 'everybody is doing great'
Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law

Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death
Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'

Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'
Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch
Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies

Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies
Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance
David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

Latest

view all