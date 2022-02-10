Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a dreamy white wedding outfit for ‘Marry Me’ premiere

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez is a true style icon and her latest photos are proof. The glam queen walked the red carpet of special screening event of her latest film, Marry Me and looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a white wedding dress.

The Selena star arrived in style, paying a special tribute to her new romantic comedy, Marry Me, alongside her beau Ben Affleck.

For the event, J. Lo, 52, opted for a white Tulip gown from Giambattista Valli’s Love Collection, which featured delicate lace and a structured mini skirt. She completed the gorgeous look with Jimmy Choo heels, a crystal clutch from Dolce & Gabbana, and rose diamond earrings from Dior.

While the Batman actor looked dapper in a black suit topped with a matching peacoat. Take a look.

Marry Me, which is scheduled to release on 11 February, follows Kat Valdez (Lopez) after learning that her fiancé (Maluma) is cheating on her just minutes before they are supposed to get married before an audience of loyal fans. Kat then spontaneously chooses to marry a total stranger in the crowd, (Owen Wilson).