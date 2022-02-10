Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition

Queen Elizabeth left fans fans open-mouthed as the longest-reigning monarch broke with decades of royal tradition in her latest shock move.

Royal fans were amazed by news that the 95-year-old monarch had broken her corgi tradition and adopted a four-year-old award winning cocker spaniel named Lissy.



The monarch has got a new dog to join her famous litter of corgis - however, this time she's opted for a different breed.

Her new four-year-old dog is nicknamed after Queen Elizabeth II herself, and is her first gundog champion, according to reports.

Queen's love of corgi dogs is known around the world and has become a signature of her 70-year reign. She picked up the tradition from her father George VI and the Queen Mother who owned Pembroke Welsh Corgis when she was a small child.

The monarch already has a dorgi, Candy, alongside two corgis, one of which is called Muick. The other was gifted to her by Prince Andrew and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice after the death of Muick's sidekick, Fergus.

Queen Elizabeth's new addition Lissy means she has reversed her self-imposed year-long ban on new royal dogs. The Queen has owned at least one corgi every year between 1938 and 2018, when her final one, Vulcan, died of old age and she opted not to take on any more so as not to leave any behind after her death.