Thursday Feb 10 2022
Britain’s Princess Eugenie marks son’s first birthday with adorable post: See

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Princess Eugenie on Wednesday celebrated the first birthday of her first born, son August, on Instagram
Princess Eugenie on Wednesday celebrated the first birthday of her first born, son August, with a special Instagram post.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s disgraced son Prince Andrew, 31-year-old Eugenie shared two unseen photos of her baby to mark his first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” the Princess captioned her post, which included an adorable family picture of her, little August, and his dad Jack Brooksbank on a snowy mountain.


Sharing another picture of the ‘special soul’ that is August, Eugenie penned, “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot back in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born last year. 

