Friday Feb 11 2022
Queen Elizabeth ‘started weeping’ when ‘special royal’ passed away

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Queen Elizabeth once started crying uncontrollably while on a plane in Kenya, all because one of her most beloved family members suddenly passed away.

This revelation has been made by the host of Podcast Royal, Rachel Burchfield.

Rachel Burchfield made this claim while speaking to the Podcast Royal and started off by telling listeners, “When she [Queen] boarded the plane on the way to the UK, it was during the flight, the gravity of her loss hit her. The mask slipped once they were airborne.”

Even the biographer of Eric Sherbrooke Walker, Nicholas Best referenced the incident further and told The Guardian, “The Queen left her seat after a while.”

"Her face was set when she returned, but it was obvious to the other passengers that she had been in the loo, having a good long cry’.”

