Friday Feb 11 2022
Meghan Markle’s advice for Valentine’s Day singles unearthed: report

Friday Feb 11, 2022

The wise and sage advice Meghan Markle had for singles on Valentine’s Day has just been unearthed.

The advice was shared with Meghan’s old Lifestyle blog named The Tig, which is since deactivated.

One of its updates for Valentine’s Day includes a loving reminder for anyone struggling and reads, “I think you need to be your own Valentine."

"I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favourite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have. Love yourself, treat yourself, honour yourself and celebrate yourself. Be your own beautiful, darling, cherished and funny Valentine. You deserve it.”

She also referenced one of her biggest purchases close to the big day and featured the admission, “Those shoes, by the way, were my gift to myself.”

“Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to) and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me.”

