 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track The Joker and the Queen out now! Watch
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are back with their new song!

The duo's latest collaboration comes after Sheeran hinted an emotional song earlier this week. The Joker and the Queen music video officially dropped Thursday.

The Photograph singer penned a lengthy note alongside sharing the heartfelt video.

"The joker and queen featuring @taylorswift is out right now. Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life," he wrote.

Sheeran also talked about the two familiar faces played younger versions of himself and Taylor 2013's Everything Has Changed music video.

"For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now ! Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week x" he concluded.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade
Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral

Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer
‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix

‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix
Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication

Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication
Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'

Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'
Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott

Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott
Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Super Bowl ads are moving on from pandemic with humor and hope

Super Bowl ads are moving on from pandemic with humor and hope
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage
Channing Tatum reacts to Snoop Dogg's Instagram post about Eminem

Channing Tatum reacts to Snoop Dogg's Instagram post about Eminem
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West in style during outing with Saint

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West in style during outing with Saint

Latest

view all