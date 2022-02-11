Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade

Billie Eilish is clearing out her stance after rapper Kanye West publicly asked her to apologise for mocking Travis Scott.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, Ye threatened fans that he will not perform at the Coachella 2022 unless the 20-year-old apolgises to Travis.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM," West originally wrote.



Responding to the post, Billie wrote how she never tried to throw shade at Travis and Atroworld tragedy when she helped a fan amid concert.

"Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan," she replied.



The social media spat comes after the Lovely hitmaker helped an asthmatic find an inhaler by pausing the concert.

"I wait for people to be okay before I keep going," she said after helping the fan.

