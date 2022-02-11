 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s photo with Dubai police car goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Duke of Cambridge Prince William recently visited Dubai´s world Expo, where the UK pavilion was marking a ‘national day’.

Later, he turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos from his first official visit to UAE to strengthen relations with the wealthy Gulf state.

Prince William shared the adorable photos from his Dubai visit on the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He said, “Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day @expo2020dubai - it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation.”

In one of the photos, Prince William is seen posing with a Dubai police car, reportedly made by British manufacturer.

The Duke said, “And also to see this police car” followed by police car emoji.

