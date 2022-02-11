Robert Pattinson shows desire for 'The Batman' trilogy

Robert Pattinson shows desire 'The Batman' trilogy

Robert Pattinson wants to continue playing Bruce Wayne again as he wants a trilogy of his upcoming movie ‘The Batman’.

The Twilight actor spoke about redoing his character from the ‘The Batman’ in a cast interview with Fandango.

“I’m down to do it as many times as people want to see it, really. Like I mean, I have to get it out first,” the actor said.

He pitched the idea to director Matt Reeves, who had earlier hinted at working on more The Batman-related projects. The news has not been confirmed.

Robert continued, “But yeah, like, I mean I talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy, and it would be wonderful. I really, really enjoyed the process, and it’s such a fun character to be in. And yes, it will be lovely. Lovely,”

DC’s The Batman is all set to release on 4th March 2022.