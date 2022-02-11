 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
Prince Charles' second Covid-19 scare 'ring royal alarm bells'

Friday Feb 11, 2022

File Footage 


News of Prince Charles testing positive for Covid-19 should be “ringing royal alarm bells”, according to royal columnist Daniela Elsa .

Elsa has said that the development on the aging heir to the throne’s health should act as a reminder of how much “of a rollercoaster” the royal family is expected to look like in the next decade.

Even though Prince Charles has been triple-jabbed, his vulnerability to illnesses seemingly increased given his age, reminded Elsa.

Writing for News.com.au, Elsa said: "But, don’t let the seeming benignness here lull you into a false sense of security, because this development should be ringing alarm bells.

"Sometimes it’s easy to forget just how advanced in years Charles is. He turned 73 last November and has spent the past 52 years waiting, waiting, waiting for the top job.

"And today’s Covid news is a grim reminder that his time on the throne, when it does come, will be relatively short. Even if King Charles III took over tomorrow, he will still only have a very modest 20 to 25 years of ruling at most."

