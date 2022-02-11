 
Friday Feb 11 2022
Prince Harry 'found new ways to make money' with career change

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Prince Harry is said to have found “new ways to create and make money” by becoming a health guru.

Since moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed multi-million dollar deals with various companies but it seems that Prince Harry has zeroed in on a particular avenue and that’s health.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Neil Sean said: “It looks like Harry has finally now found what he wishes to do.

“The one thing that he does know about is media exposure, the avalanche of press, all that sort of stuff.

“So if you are a celebrity and you’re struggling in the spotlight, he could definitely offer some advice on that.

“According to that good source, Prince Harry really would now like to delve deeper, and this could be very lucrative for him because you have things like online seminars, guest speaking at big events, which could be very very lucrative.

“Both Harry and Meghan now have to find brand new ways to create and make money in this new venture, this new world that they’re living in.

“So for Harry, being a health guru could really be financially fit.”

