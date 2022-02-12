Kylie Jenner announces 'unique' name of baby boy, lives up to reputation

Kylie Jenner has unveiled the name of her precious younger offspring!

The 24-year-old, who shares a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott, turned to her Instagram Stories Friday and wrote the name of her bundle of joy accompanied by a heart emoticon.

"Wolf Webster," she announced, living up to her reputation of giving her babies unique names. Kylie also shared four-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis.

It was earlier reported that both Kylie and Travis came up with the name of their newborn.

"[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," said an insider, adding the two will share "in a few days" and "wants to make sure she loves the name" before announcing.

During her pregnancy, another insider told PEOPLE how the Kylie Cosmetics founder wanted Stormi to have a sibling for some time.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."