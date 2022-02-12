 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See

Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See

Kim Kardashian becomes subject to hawk-eyed fans' critics with her latest photo.

 The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to her Instagram to show off her photos in body-hugging blue onesie.

"Chin up or the crown slips," she captioned, giving fans a glimpse of her exercise regimen.

However, within a few minutes of the upload, netizens started trolling the 41-year-old for a photoshop fail. Apparently, Kim's photo had a bend in the machine behind her, making internet think the snap was morphed.  

"Wait this is edited," one follower wrote.

"Another chimed in to say, "The side of the table is bended. I never knew tables could bend."

One added, "Nooooo not the curvy background," with crying laughing emojis.

"The morphed background," and, "Whoever photoshopped this didn't do their job right."

