 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood stars and thousands of fans sent birthday greetings to Jennifer Aniston as she rang in her 53rd birthday on Friday.

On the auspicious occasion, Jen's close pal, Reese Witherspoon came forth showering her abundance of love in a heartwarming post.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and wished her costar, 53, with a sweet birthday tribute. Alongside a photo of them on set, Witherspoon shared what she loves about Aniston.

"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile," Witherspoon wrote. "Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!"

For the unversed, both the actresses shot to global fame after their appearance on the hit sitcom Friends as sisters.

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’

Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’
Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu
Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer

Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer
Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See

Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See
Tom Holland says 'You’re doing super' to Tati Gabrielle via text through Zendaya

Tom Holland says 'You’re doing super' to Tati Gabrielle via text through Zendaya
Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is 'great'

Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is 'great'
Princess Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him 'bright red'

Princess Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him 'bright red'
Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition

Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition
Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates

Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates
Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry

Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry
SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too

SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too
Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids

Latest

view all