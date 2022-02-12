Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood stars and thousands of fans sent birthday greetings to Jennifer Aniston as she rang in her 53rd birthday on Friday.

On the auspicious occasion, Jen's close pal, Reese Witherspoon came forth showering her abundance of love in a heartwarming post.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and wished her costar, 53, with a sweet birthday tribute. Alongside a photo of them on set, Witherspoon shared what she loves about Aniston.

"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile," Witherspoon wrote. "Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!"



For the unversed, both the actresses shot to global fame after their appearance on the hit sitcom Friends as sisters.