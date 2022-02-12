Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kanye West is not shying away from calling out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson as he included a diss at the couple in his newly-unveiled song City of Gods.

The Donda rapper released his new track on Friday, February 11, also featuring Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, and Playboi Carti.

As soon as the song was out, fans were quick to notice that the scathing lyrics of the rap track takes dig at the SKIMS founder.

“And if I let ’em have my wife, (N word) should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and new blue Yankee,” the 44-year-old hip-hop artist, who now goes as Ye, can be heard rapping in the song.

West also targeted the beauty mogul's new flame who is known for his skit at Saturday Night Live (SNL).

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” the Yeezy designer rapped.

The Praise God song-maker also didn’t miss the chance to hint at daughter’s birthday party drama while dissing Kardashian as he rapped, “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you.”

“I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle,” the lyrics read.

Earlier, the Flashing Lights rapper threated to beat Davidosn in his song Eazy.