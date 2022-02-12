 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Kanye West’s new song City of Gods takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kanye West is not shying away from calling out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson as he included a diss at the couple in his newly-unveiled song City of Gods.

The Donda rapper released his new track on Friday, February 11, also featuring Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, and Playboi Carti.

As soon as the song was out, fans were quick to notice that the scathing lyrics of the rap track takes dig at the SKIMS founder.

“And if I let ’em have my wife, (N word) should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and new blue Yankee,” the 44-year-old hip-hop artist, who now goes as Ye, can be heard rapping in the song.

West also targeted the beauty mogul's new flame who is known for his skit at Saturday Night Live (SNL). 

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” the Yeezy designer rapped.

The Praise God song-maker also didn’t miss the chance to hint at daughter’s birthday party drama while dissing Kardashian as he rapped, “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you.”

“I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle,” the lyrics read. 

Earlier, the Flashing Lights rapper threated to beat Davidosn in his song Eazy.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert

Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert
Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory
Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival

Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival
Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'

Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'
Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'

Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'
Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’

Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’
Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu
Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer

Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer
Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston
Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See

Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See
Tom Holland says 'You’re doing super' to Tati Gabrielle via text through Zendaya

Tom Holland says 'You’re doing super' to Tati Gabrielle via text through Zendaya
Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is 'great'

Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is 'great'

Latest

view all