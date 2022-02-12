 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner reveals she hasn’t met Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Caitlyn Jenner reveals she hasn’t met Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson
Caitlyn Jenner reveals she hasn’t met Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner recently spilled beans on her step-daughter Kim Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, revealing that she still has to cross paths with the Saturday Night Live star.

During her conversation with I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’s Roman Kemp on his radio show, Jenner revealed that the beauty mogul is ‘very happy’ to have found love in her new flame.

“She does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet,” she spilled while bursting into laughter.

The former Olympic gold medalist also said that she is planning a dinner to meet Davidson soon. 

“But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said ‘you know, I haven’t even met him yet!’” she told the Kemp. 

“He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at. And she goes ‘oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!’” Jenner shared. “So that’s going to happen pretty soon.”

Jenner, who shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner, expressed her wish to see SKIMS founder happy. 

“Honestly, I like to see Kim happy. Kim is the most amazing human being I know out there. I mean, she’s smart, articulate, highly motivated,” she expressed.

More From Entertainment:

Kajol marks 12 years of ‘My Name Is Khan’

Kajol marks 12 years of ‘My Name Is Khan’
Prince Charles asks Andrew not to 'look happy' in public amid sex scandal

Prince Charles asks Andrew not to 'look happy' in public amid sex scandal
Queen Elizabeth returns to work next week amid fresh health concerns

Queen Elizabeth returns to work next week amid fresh health concerns
Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert

Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert
Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory
Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival

Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival
Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'

Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'
Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'

Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'
Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’

Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’
Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Latest

view all