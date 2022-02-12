Caitlyn Jenner reveals she hasn’t met Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner recently spilled beans on her step-daughter Kim Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, revealing that she still has to cross paths with the Saturday Night Live star.



During her conversation with I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’s Roman Kemp on his radio show, Jenner revealed that the beauty mogul is ‘very happy’ to have found love in her new flame.

“She does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet,” she spilled while bursting into laughter.

The former Olympic gold medalist also said that she is planning a dinner to meet Davidson soon.

“But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said ‘you know, I haven’t even met him yet!’” she told the Kemp.

“He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at. And she goes ‘oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!’” Jenner shared. “So that’s going to happen pretty soon.”

Jenner, who shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner, expressed her wish to see SKIMS founder happy.

“Honestly, I like to see Kim happy. Kim is the most amazing human being I know out there. I mean, she’s smart, articulate, highly motivated,” she expressed.