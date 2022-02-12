Adele hilariously refuses to address questions about engagement

Adele has refused to comment on her engagement rumours with her boyfriend Rich Paul in her recent interview.

The Grammy award-winner has recently appeared at The Graham Norton Show and dodged questions about her engagement and since then the fans are speculating about her relationship status.

During the show, the TV host Norton pointed out the massive diamond on Adele's left ring finger that she was first spotted wearing at the BRIT Awards earlier this week and pressed her on its significance.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," she answered, referencing her jewelry.



"It's lovely though, isn't it?"

Norton further pointed out, "As a casual observer Adele appears to be engaged."

She then let out a big laugh and said, "Alright," in response.

For the unversed, Adele and Paul fueled dating speculations when they sat courtside together as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Finals last July. The outing marked their first public appearance.