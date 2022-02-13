 
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Georgina Rodriguez is chasing 'dreams' as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Manchester United

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez is over the moon as eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is becoming mini-me of father.

Turning to her Instagram this week, the pregnant girlfriend of Ronaldo shared her joy with fans as her son embarks on a new journey.

"Pursuing our dreams together," wrote Georgina. "Mum loves you."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who has officially joined Manchester United's academy at the age of 11, also gets his father's kit number 7.

The news comes after Portugal international shared photos of the father-son duo, captioning: "Present and future."

