Sunday Feb 13 2022
Andrew Garfield’s ‘Spider Brothers’ congratulate him over Oscar’s nod

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Andrew Garfield’s Spider brothers Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland are over the moon over his Oscar nomination for Tick, Tick… Boom!

Talking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast following his Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, Garfield revealed that he had received some ‘sweet’ texts from his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars.

“I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet,” shared Garfield, adding, “The Spider brothers are in action today and they've been very, very supportive. It's very lovely.”

Maguire and Garfield came together for an exciting cameo in the recently-released Holland starrer No Way Home, with all three reprising their roles as Peter Parker.

For his part, Garfield earlier revealed that he would love to return to the Spider-Man franchise again, saying on the Happy Sad Confused podcase last month, “I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom… That kind of three-brother dynamic is so juicy.”

“I am definitely open to that. It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character,” he added. 

