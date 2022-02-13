Archie and Lilibet find new glamorous friends amid Prince Harry, Meghan's high life in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet have found new friends in the children of their parents' Hollywood acquaintances.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are 'living a high life' in the US, have made lots of friends in California – among them, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and, most recently, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Meghan and Harry's Hollywood acquaintances have paved ways for their sweet kids to find glamorous playmates to get rid of their dull hours in their Montecito mansion, which has a pool, tennis court, gym, spa and a guest cottage,



This means Prince Harry and Meghan have not only found people they can spend quality time with but new celebrity playmates for their two children, too, claimed royal commentator Richard Mineards.



Harry and Meghan, who moved to the US after leaving royal life in 2020, 'have made a lot of friends here, particularly Orlando and Katy who live nearby on Park Lane,' added Mineards



"They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live minutes away so they may well have been going over there and vice versa with the children."

The author added: "Harry's been out on his bicycle and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach and she's been out shopping in both the upper village and lower village and they seem to be very, very happy as far as I can see."

Archie and Lilibet, who may be enjoying happy life with their parents Harry and Meghan and some new glamourous friends in Montecito, would surely be missing the company of their royal cousins, aunts, uncles, grandfather Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth to whom they have never met.

