Meghan Markle’s ‘mortifying’ return to TV ridiculed: report

This speculation has been carried out by marketing professor Cele Otnes and during her interview with Express UK, she weighed in on the ‘disastrous’ interview she had with Ellen DeGeneres.



She began by admitting to Express UK, “I was mortified for her. I thought, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re not a sitcom actress.’”

The expert also went into detail regarding Meghan Markle’s body language and mannerisms during the interview and explained how the inner actress within her, shinned throughout.

Ms Ortnes went on to say, “The way Meghan acts - and I use that word deliberately - her actress identity is still very much alive for her.”

Before concluding she also remarked upon how its become a part of her identity at this point and admitted,“She has not given up the identity of an actress. So, a lot of the time she acts.”