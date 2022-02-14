 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends Super Bowl to see father perform at halftime show

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade was among thousands of people who arrived to attend the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl halftime show features her father, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg and R&B singer Mary J. Blige. 

Taking to Instagram, Hailie shared a picture of herself entering the SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles.

Other pictures shared to her Instagram stories showed her inside the stadium before the game.

The hip-hop megastars set to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday have promised to deliver a memorable show that will wow audiences and leave no doubt that rap music deserves a spot in the year's biggest musical showcase.

