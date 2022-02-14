Seth Rogen disses Hollywood fascination with the Oscars: ‘Why care?’

Seth Rogen has officially called out the Academy Awards for wanting Hollywood ‘to care so much’ about the Oscars.

Rogen spoke out about the questionable hype that was once awarded to the Oscars, in past, during an interview with Paul Rudd for Insider.

He began by saying, "I don't get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves. To me, maybe people just don't care.”

"I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.”

“Maybe people just don't care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?"

According to the outlet, despite the Academy Awards have made a major attempt to enact changes to its programming, The Oscars have reportedly been seeing a major decline for years now.

For those unversed, this year would make the second time The Oscars have tried rebounding their image with a comic host since Jimmy Kimmel took the stage back in 2018.